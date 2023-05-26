CHARLESTOWN — At the annual Bark in the Park event in Charlestown on Friday afternoon, the city unveiled a statue to honor the K9 unit at the city’s police department.
Bark in the Park started as a way for the city to get local dog owners to take their pets out and explore Clark “Doc” Werner Dog Park on Spring Street in Charlestown across from Greenway Park.
The statue, carved from a tree by artist Bill Shippen, was unveiled at the park. This is the fifth tree-carving statue in the city by Shippen.
Charlestown’s K9 unit was established in 1979 with 18 K9s serving the city. Active dogs currently serving are Hurley, a Red Fox Labrador Retriever, and Jynx, a German Shepherd. They offer narcotics detection and enforcement, but Hurley serves as a school resource officer to support students and staff.
“It’s (the statue) greatly appreciated,” said Adam Clark, Charlestown police sergeant. “I’ve been a K9 handler since 2008… it’s really humbling for the city to dedicate a statue for our fallen K9s, retired and present K9s.”
Shippen used the wood from a different statue that he made for the city to make the statue to honor the K9 unit. Despite the city offering to pay for it, Shippen donated the statue to the city.
“I think it’s great and I appreciate that it was donated,” said Alex Billings, Charlestown police officer. “Our community’s always supported us, that’s something that I’ve recognized since working here… something like this, it’s just another way of them saying it.”
The city has been placing statues made by Shippen all over Charlestown as a plan to create a passport game for residents and tourists to play while in the city. Shippen has made a pirate statue for the school, residents have commissioned him to make some to put in front of their houses and there are more scattered around the city.
“I want to continue to add more trees (statues). I think it’s a unique way to get people walking around town, looking for cool things,” said Treva Hodges, Charlestown mayor.
