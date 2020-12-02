CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown community is in mourning after a veteran police sergeant lost his nearly three-week battle with COVID-19 Wednesday.
Charlestown City Police Detective Sgt. TeJuan “T.J.” Johnson had been in the hospital for more than a week with COVID-19 when he passed away.
The last several days had been in the Intensive Care Unit, Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges confirmed. He was 47 years old and in good health with no underlying medical conditions.
“It is with great sadness that the Charlestown Police Department announces the death of its own Detective Sergeant TeJuan Johnson from complications due to Covid 19,” the police department posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. “Sergeant Johnson is a 13-year veteran of the department. Sergeant Johnson served as a Field Training Officer, police bike patrol, narcotics detective, and shift commander. Please keep his family and his brothers and sisters at the Charlestown Police Department in [your] thoughts and prayers.”
Hodges spoke of Johnson’s hard work ethic which was combined with the ability to have fun.
“It’s rare that you find somebody that takes their job so seriously yet can have fun doing it and that was T.J.,” she said.
“He was a bit of a mischievous prankster but he got the job done better than just about anybody. He put a lot of criminals away, he got a lot of drugs off our streets and we’re so grateful for that. He was a field training officer, he was one of our outstanding detectives...but we lost all of that because of COVID.”
While she knows the community will want to come together to support the department and to commemorate the fallen officer, Hodges said, it’s her job as mayor to remind everyone of the still crucial health situation everyone is facing with the pandemic.
“I want him to be remembered for all the wonderful things he did,” she said, adding that “as we come together to commemorate him and celebrate him, we have to do so with the recognition that this pandemic is still very alive.”
Johnson’s passing comes just 10 days before the two-year anniversary of the death of Sgt. Ben Bertram, who was killed in pursuit of a suspect Dec. 12, 2018.
“This is a huge struggle for the department,” she said. “Two years and two line-of-duty deaths in such a short period of time for such a small department in a small town, they’re feeling this. It’s a very heavy blow to our community and to our officers.”
Hodges said the city and police department are very grateful for the support they’ve already received from other local departments including Jeffersonville, Clarksville, Sellersburg, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police. She said the city will offer the department whatever it can in the way of support.
The holiday lights in the city square will remain blue and the flags at half staff until Johnson’s internment.
