CHARLESTOWN – In Tuesday's primary election in Charlestown, Ronald Blevins Jr. defeated Donnie Thomas in the District B city council Republican contest -- the only contested race on the ballot.
Blevins garnered 87 votes with Thomas receiving 65.
The city now turns to the general election in November where residents will vote on council races as well as for mayor of Charlestown.
Running for re-election is Democrat Treva Hodges. Council President Ruthie Jackson, a Republican, is challenging Hodges.
Hodges and Jackson have issues and priorities that they want to address if they are elected as mayor for the city.
“We need to build a civic center inside the city limits so that kids that have to walk around or bike can get there,” Jackson said. “We need things for them to do.”
Jackson would like to see more activities for the youth of the city, whether it be arts, sports or music.
Enhancing the quality of life offerings in the city is a priority for Hodges, who is seeking her second term as mayor. She wants to keep the small town feeling as well as provide attractions that will help gain more residents for the city.
Much like Jackson, Hodges wants to see a civic center be built in the city to help enhance the quality of life for the residents.
“First and foremost, on that list of things we want to do, we want to build a new civic center,” Hodges said. “We want to make sure that civic center is centrally located to serve everyone.”
Both candidates also said infrastructure has to be a priority for Charlestown. The city is currently working to build a new sewer plant and other projects are being considered or are underway.
“We also need to be smart about what businesses we’re letting come to town,” Jackson said. “(We need to) Make sure that it fits the aesthetic of what we want. We have to make sure that we keep our hometown feel that we have.”
Keeping infrastructure costs down for residents is something that Hodges prioritizes.
“I want to make sure that we build this new wastewater treatment plant expansion without having to do additional rate increases on our customers,” Hodges said. “We’re getting $28 million worth of grants for that project and that’s going to help us save money.”
Using the beautification committee to make the city more inviting and welcoming is important to Jackson. She'd like to see Charlestown continue to build on its holiday traditions such as decorations at Christmas.
“We are a Christmas city,” Jackson said. “I think we can be doing more to put the spotlight on our town and make things good for our residents.”
Hodges has been working on transferring the beautification committee to a community-supported Main Street organization.
“That will enable us to apply to grants that we’re not currently eligible for and really focus on redevelopment and revitalization efforts in the city,” Hodges said.
The general election will be held Nov. 7.
