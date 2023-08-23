CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown Redevelopment Commission voted unanimously to approve giving $10,000 to RyBuilt from the Façade Improvements Program at Monday’s special meeting.
The redevelopment commission’s main goal with this program is to encourage private investment in real estate within the TIF district that promotes visual improvement, preservation and economic vitality for the subject properties.
RyBuilt was given the money for renovations to a building so it could be used as a new office location at 840 Main St., Charlestown.
RyBuilt will do a complete remodel of the front of the building with a new storefront, trim work, painted brick and lighting. The estimated total price of the renovations is $21,461. Renovations started on Monday and are expected to finish on Sept. 6.
