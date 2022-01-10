CHARLESTOWN — After a holiday season full of Christmas lights and trains, Charlestown’s parks department raised money that will help them fund community events throughout the year.
Light Up Charlestown is a big tourist attraction for the city, according to Mayor Treva Hodges and Parks and Recreation Director Marissa Knoebel, bringing people together for nights of holiday festivities.
“The parks department makes the majority of its revenue off the activities associated with Light Up Charlestown,” Hodges said.
This year, Knoebel said that she would not be surprised if they raised at least $25,000 from the event as a whole. She noted that they raised a little over $6,500 in concessions and over $15,000 in Charlestown Express Train tickets.
“The train ride is probably the biggest thing that we make money off of. I think we’re very much well known for our train ride,” Knoebel said, “For the most part, each night we were open we did essentially sell out as far as the train rides go.”
Just over 3,000 people took a ride on the holiday train, and Knoebel said that she thinks the number would be higher had the weather cooperated.
The Charlestown Express Train was a part of the Family Activities Park, which also included visits with Santa and mini-golf.
Hodges said that she thinks that the quality of the experience out of the Family Activity Center was better this year.
“What we saw that was different were that people were coming and then hanging out and doing more things than usual, and it was a bigger broader range of ages,” Hodges said.
Knoebel said that the 18-hole putt-putt course was used a lot while the train rides were available; she said about 550 people played mini-golf while waiting on the train.
They actually ran out of golf balls at one point because so many people were playing mini-golf, Hodges said.
Neither Hodges nor Knoebel think that COVID-19 had a big impact on their numbers this year, but in fact, Hodges said that people were really excited to have the event back in person.
“Last year we saw crowds coming out to watch the light show and go through Greenway Park, but we had to close down the train rides and the Family Activities Center. So, I think we did see much larger crowds this year because people were eager to have it back in person,” Hodges said.
A big change in this year’s Christmas in Charlestown events was the holiday market that was set up in place of the ice skating rink. Knoebel said that the market seemed to draw an entirely different crowd.
“Beforehand you would only see families come that wanted to ride the train, or play putt-putt or come and visit Santa…I think we captured a group of audience that maybe doesn’t come out,” Knoebel said.
The change came mostly as a result of a cost-benefit analysis of installing the ice skating rink. Knoebel said that the number of people ice skating was not outweighing the cost of maintaining the ice skating rink overtime.
The alternative of the market gave vendors the opportunity to sell during the winter, when there are rarely any markets open. Vendors were available to rent the space at the market for $25 for all three days of the weekend.
Knoebel said that the vendors were typically able to make back what they paid for the fee on the first day and profit off of the sales from the next two days.
Robin Smith, owner of Sadona Farms in Scottsburg, participated in the market as a vendor selling baked goods using some ingredients produced on her family farm.
Smith said she sold out of all of her baked goods in the first hour on the first day of the market.
“I was not prepared with the volume of people that were going to be there at all,” Smith said, “I was excited that I sold everything but then I was also kind of…fearful because I knew I had to be back the next day at 4 o’clock with a lot of food all over again.”
Smith said she called in her mom for help, and the two spent the day baking and packaging to prepare for day two of the market.
“It lasted a little bit longer, but I still sold out pretty quickly. The next weekend I came, I was better prepared but I couldn't believe the amount of people that came through,” she said.
With a successful Christmas season in Charlestown in the books, the parks department is continuing to prepare for events for 2022.
The next event the department is preparing for is Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Knoebel said that last year they did community service, but with COVID-19 on the rise again, they decided against hosting an event that would bring a lot of people together.
This year, they are hosting a donation event for the Diaper Project, asking citizens to bring in items such as diapers, baby wipes, baby lotion, sippy cups, bottles, etc. Items can be taken to Charlestown City Hall at 304 Main Cross St. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Other events residents can look forward to is an Easter event, Founders Day week at the end of June, which Knoebel said she hopes will bring back the balloon glow and ice cream social, Community Days events in mid-September, Trail of Treats for Halloween, along with several others.
Hodges highlighted a book club that will take place during the month of March, to celebrate Women’s History Month. Hodges said they received a donation from Ivy Tech Community College to host a book club for kids, and they will be reading a book called "A Vote for Susanna: The First Woman Mayor."
