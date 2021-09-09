CHARLESTOWN — A photo of 4-year-old Charlestown resident Zoe Radford will appear on two jumbotron screens in Times Square in New York City as part of an annual video presentation presented by National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS).
Zoe was chosen from more than 2,100 photo entries and will join about 500 other children, teens and adults with Down syndrome in the presentation on Sept. 18.
“We’re very excited she’s one of the lucky few who gets to represent Down syndrome and the gift that it is, and the wonderful things that people like her bring to the world,” Zoe’s mother, Aimee Radford, said.
The Radfords are a part of several Down syndrome organizations including Down Syndrome of Louisville, Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network and NDSS, and decided to submit the photo of Zoe when they got the email from NDSS about the presentation.
“We like to be involved in anything that spreads awareness just so that people understand. Everybody’s a little afraid of what they don’t know, what they don’t understand, and I think anything that helps with just making people more comfortable around people with Down syndrome,” Zoe’s father Chris Radford said.
Aimee also shared the importance of representation and awareness, whether it’s seeing people with Down syndrome pictured in Target displays or in the yearbook advertisements she sees at the school where she works.
“They’re here, and they’re awesome, and we like celebrating them,” Aimee said.
Before they submitted the photo, Aimee said she asked Chris if they could go to New York to see the presentation should Zoe be selected. Taking the pandemic into consideration, the couple still decided that they wanted to go because they don’t know if Zoe will ever get picked again and did not want to miss the opportunity to see it.
“It’s just another amazing way we’ve seen that communities and groups are trying to put our kids out there to make people say ‘Hey, there’s nothing to be scared of.’ They’re good kids, they’re a little different but they’re capable,” Chris said.
The photo selected for the presentation was taken by Julie Dueser, a photographer with a studio in Madison. Aimee said that Dueser has a son with Down syndrome and does a free photoshoot every year for World Down Syndrome Day.
Aimee also said that all of the photos from the presentation will also be compiled into a calendar.
The NDSS video presentation will kick off the Buddy Walk, which has taken place in New York since 1995, and will take place virtually this year because of COVID-19. The presentation will also be live-streamed on NDSS’s Facebook page from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Zoe’s photo can be expected between 10:10 a.m. and 10:20 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.