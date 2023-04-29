CHARLESTOWN – The Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade has been a tradition of the Kentucky Derby that celebrates survivors of breast and ovarian cancer.
This year, a Charlestown resident, Diana Slay who is a breast cancer survivor, will be participating in the 15th annual Survivors Parade on Friday at Churchill Downs.
Slay went to her yearly mammogram in November 2019. After that appointment, the hospital sent her a letter saying that she needed to get more tests done.
“I went back and had more testing done and I was given a diagnosis on December 13, that said yes I did have cancer,” Slay said.
From there she had to go with her oncologist and surgeon to discuss her options for treatment.
“They said I had an option of having my breast removed or the lump removed,” she said. “But I said get it out of there, just take it all.”
She did not have to go through radiation treatment because she had her breast removed, but she did have to have chemotherapy for a year.
Chemotherapy started on March 16, 2020 for Slay, She had to go through chemo during COVID which prevented her husband, Mike, from joining her during her treatments.
“He (Mike) would drive me and sit out in the car three to four hours every treatment,” Slay said. “We did everything we could and I followed all the directions.”
She lost her hair and only had some days of being nauseous, overall it was not a horrible, horrible experience, Slay added.
Her family was in shock when they heard about Slay’s diagnosis. She said 10 years before her diagnosis, her sister had breast cancer as well.
When she started her cancer treatments, she was gifted a blanket from the Fillies Blankets of Hope. This organization makes blankets for breast cancer survivors to help them get through their treatments.
Slay is now a volunteer with the organization and helps create blankets for other cancer survivors.
“They get donations of money for the fabric and then about twice a year they get together… they just have everybody sitting around making blankets and socializing,” Slay said.
Being a part of the parade brings a great feeling of knowing she survived cancer and being chosen to celebrate her journey with the disease.
“I didn’t even know I was (a part of the parade) until someone had printed a list of names from one of the websites,” Slay said. “When they sent me the information, it went to my spam folder, so I never got it.”
This was exciting news for her because she was never able to go to the Oaks Survivors Parade or the Derby despite living close to the area.
Since she has a yearly mammogram, she was able to find her cancer early on and catch it before it caused more damage than it already did.
“My number one advice is get your mammograms,” Slay said. “Getting it early is what made me survive. If I hadn’t gone in for my routine mammogram and years had gone by, I probably wouldn’t be here.”
