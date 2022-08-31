CHARLESTOWN — From playing sports to hanging out with friends, a civic center is a place that can host many activities for a community.
The John K. Bowen Civic Center has been condemned since 2016, but Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges has her eyes set on creating a new center that lives up to the old one. She has started by asking the community to tell her what they want from a civic center.
“We want to hear from people that are involved in kids sports and athletics,” Hodges said. “But the real group I want to hear from are the kids.”
To do this, she put together an event held Tuesday for residents of all ages to discuss with each other about what they want from a civic center.
One idea discussed was that there would be multiple locations, with each having different functions all around the city.
Residents were encouraged to discuss what they think should be apart of the civic center. Teenagers were told to think big and what they could do to fund the buildings.
“I think the main idea is having something like the Union in Jeffersonville where they have food, drinks and games outside you can play,” said Ethan Biggs, the youth legislative advisor for the mayor. “I think go-karting is a pretty cool idea too. I’ve been wanting that for years.”
Other people want the same activities that the original civic center had and some want new features that are not just sports related. Suggestions for arts, music and a health focus were made as well.
“I think something based around healthier food choices, walking trails, exercise equipment,” said 33-year-old Daniel Dieterlen. “I think that would be a good thing for kids and adults.”
Some people think the civic program should continue as one building instead of it being turned into multiple properties.
“When I was a kid I went to the civic center and I did the lock-in dances, so it was a lot of my childhood,” said 26-year-old Kayla Lacer, 26. “I think it’d be great for my kids.”
If you would like to make suggestions, you can reach out to the city through their social media or you can visit the website form.jotform.com/222306729449057 to provide feedback.
