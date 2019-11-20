CHARLESTOWN — It all started with one little girl’s Christmas wish.
“Almost 20 years ago, I was reading a letter to Santa [published in the newspaper] and a little girl was asking for some pants and a shirt for her mom, because all her mom had was one pair of pants and wears it all the time,” said Ruthie Jackson. “I ended up calling the school ... and helped [her and her family] for Christmas.”
Still before Christmas, the school called Jackson and asked if she’d be willing to help another family. Jackson, who worked at a local barber shop at the time, asked friends, family and clients to help.
Now, 18 years later, Jackson heads the non-profit North Clark Outreach Center, which does various programs throughout the year, including the Elf Tree, with a core group of about 15-20 volunteers. The schools in Charlestown select children who really need help for the holidays and gives the list to Jackson. This year’s list reached an all-time high of 215 children.
“My stress level just went up a little bit,” Jackson said of seeing the number. “I stress, but I don’t know why I do. Between our great community and the good Lord, we always are provided for ... You don’t want to let them down. It’s not always the kids’ fault the situations they’re in and it’s not always the parents’ fault the situations they’re in.”
Brigitte Delaney, secretary and treasurer for NCOC, said each nominated child is cross-referenced to other local organizations, such as the popular Angel Tree and Shop with a Cop programs, to make sure they aren’t being helped elsewhere. If they are on another list, that child is removed from the Elf program.
The program seeks people to “adopt” elves placed on trees at various Charlestown locations, including JayC, New Washington State Bank and First Savings Bank. Volunteers are also actively seeking funds to “adopt” the elves whose names aren’t chosen.
“[It’s] a lot of work. For the next month, there will be times we won’t see our children or families for days,” Delaney said. “All our donated time, but it’s worth it. You have instances where there’s kids and you know their circumstances and they are absolutely destitute. You have families that will cry, because they know they could have not done it otherwise. Those people who are genuinely grateful for what you do, that’s what makes it worth it.”
In previous years, the total children needing assistance is closer to 170, she added.
“There just seems to be a lot of different circumstances this year. Some people are really struggling. A couple of parents have terminal illnesses,” Delaney said.
“I’ve never been able to stand the idea of a child waking up Christmas morning and not having anything. I was raised a little bit poor and I know how my mom struggled to survive after my dad died when I was 10. The struggle was real, but we always had something,” Jackson said. “I can’t imagine a kid waking up Christmas morning and not having something. I can’t imagine that feeling.”
She said she is ready for the challenge.
“I’m lucky the Lord gave me a big voice and I’m not afraid to beg,” Jackson said. “I’m not afraid to ask. The worst that can happen is I’ll be told no.”
Some of the items requested this year include food, basic toiletries and more.
“Sometimes it’s heartbreaking because some kids ask for shampoo, body wash, earrings. Things that my kids, if we go to the Walmart, they get. ... Things that most people take for granted and they ask for it,” Jackson said. “Most kids are asking for an iPad or new Jordan’s and these kids are asking for simple things like books. It’s heartwarming to be able to supply that, but it’s heartbreaking that there are kids that need that and parents who can’t provide it.”
Jackson said she expects to have the elves on trees, ready for adoption, on Nov. 25. All items are due back, unwrapped, by Dec. 9. That allows her time to buy more items for certain children if needed. Monetary donations are always welcome.
“A lot of us in Charlestown, we have the mentality that these are our own kids. These are the kids we see down the street. These are the kids we see in the grocery store,” Delany said. “They always say it takes a village to raise children. This is our village.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.