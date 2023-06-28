A testing and vaccination clinic offering COVID and flu vaccines will be Wednesday, July 5, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Arts & Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown.
COVID testing for adults and children will also be offered. Walk-in are welcome but to save time, make an appointment at OurShot.in.gov.
Updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters are available for better protection against Omicron variants.
About the vaccines:
• This is a free a vaccine.
• People 12 and older can get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Children 5 to 11 years old can receive the pediatric Pfizer vaccine.
• Pfizer and Moderna require two doses.
• Each vaccine is fully tested and highly effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19.
• If you are 12 or older and two months have passed since your primary vaccine series or your most recent booster, you should get an updated booster for better protection against variants.
