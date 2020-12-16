CHARLESTOWN — The pandemic has exacerbated existing problems like drug overdoses, homelessness and economic distress.
And while Charlestown has resources available to aid those who are struggling, Mayor Treva Hodges said there’s a gap between identifying those in need and connecting them with the professionals that can help.
So she’s decided to take a new approach.
Hodges is seeking licensed social workers to apply for a new community liaison position. She said this week the goal is to have someone in place by Feb. 1.
“Folks fall through the cracks. I don’t want that to happen in Charlestown. I want them to know they can get help,” said Hodges, who is winding down her first year as the Clark County city’s mayor.
Charlestown and Clark County have resources to help with mental health, substance abuse and domestic violence, among other problems.
“What I don’t have is a good follow-through on providing them access to the resources they need to get through those hurdles in life,” Hodges said.
According to the job description for the contract position, the community liaison “will be responsible for establishing and developing relationships with community and social service agencies and will serve as a point of contact for crisis intervention services for residents in the municipal limits.”
Among the requirements, the liaison will be responsible for conducting needs assessments, partnering with local law enforcement and social service agencies to address issues and providing follow-ups on cases to ensure progress is being made.
Hodges said police officers regularly encounter people who are struggling with problems that aren’t really law enforcement matters. Having a licensed social worker available can open new pathways for getting those people the help they need instead of relying on law enforcement to handle such situations, she said.
“It’s been a hard year. We’ve been fortunate to fund emergency assistance for individuals and local businesses through grants we’ve received for COVID relief,” Hodges said. “This position is the next step in helping to mitigate the long-term impacts of the pandemic. Our city will thrive only if our families do.”
It’s a pilot program with funds available for one-year, though Hodges said there’s a possibility of extending the position for another 12 months.
Not only can the community liaison help solve immediate problems within the community, but the person can also provide valuable data and information that can be used to shape policies for Charlestown moving forward, Hodges said.
The position doesn’t qualify for benefits because it’s a contractual service, but the liaison will have an office inside Charlestown City Hall.
Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 15. Application packets can be mailed to city hall or sent via email to mayor@cityofcharlestown.com
For more information, call 502-297-4390.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.