CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced on Tuesday that 229 cities, towns and counties will be receiving grants for local road projects.
INDOT will be giving out a total of $119.4 million in state matching funds for the improvement of Indiana roads through the Community Crossings program.
Sellersburg and Charlestown are among the towns and cities that were awarded grants from INDOT to improve their roads.
Sellersburg will be receiving $898,072.47. The town is an 80-20 community, meaning it will have to contribute 20% to receive the grant.
“We contribute the smaller amount and INDOT matches because we are under 10,000 residents,” said Charlie Smith, Sellersburg's town manager. “Once you get over 10,000 residents it’s a 50-50 match, so we’re very fortunate that we’re under that number so we can maximize this opportunity for this town.”
The money will be used to replace a bridge on New Albany Street and toward a stormwater project on East St. Joe Road. Sellersburg will also be using the grant to reconstruct part of Parallel Avenue due to the multiple layers of asphalt on the road. At some places the road is 6-10 inches above curb level.
Charlestown will be receiving $727,076.79. The city is a 75-25 community, so it will have to contribute 25% to receive the grant.
The two largest projects the city will be working on are repaving and culvert replacements on Monroe Street as well as improving drainage and paving on High Street. The work on High Street is being done to prepare for the development of Forest Edge Apartments.
“We appreciate the program and the grants,” said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges. “Without this kind of assistance, it wouldn’t be as possible for us to do these kinds of large projects to prepare for the growth but also to address some of our long-standing infrastructure problems.”
