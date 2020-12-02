CHARLESTOWN — A longtime Charlestown City Police sergeant has died due to complications from COVID-19, the department posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.
Detective Sergeant TeJuan Johnson had been with the department for 13 years.
The department posted the following around 1:30 p.m.:
"It is with great sadness that the Charlestown Police Department announces the death of its own Detective Sergeant TeJuan Johnson from complications due to Covid 19," the post reads. "Sergeant Johnson is a 13-year veteran of the department. Sergeant Johnson served as a Field Training Officer, police bike patrol, narcotics detective, and shift commander. Please keep his family and his brothers and sisters at the Charlestown Police Department in [your] thoughts and prayers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.