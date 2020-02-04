CHARLESTOWN – It may be as small as some paint on the ground and some signs set up, but Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said she hopes it helps the community feel safer.
During her campaign for mayor, Hodges said people reached out with their concerns and requests, one of which was to set up a safe buy/sell/trade location in town, where people could safely trade goods or even handle custody exchanges.
“I’m in a blended family. I’m divorced. I have kids, and it’s not always a rosy situation,” Hodges said. “Sometimes those kind of breakups can have some conflict, and we reached a point where we started meeting … at the police department [in Alabama] because it was on camera and it just provided this kind of a sense of surety that nobody’s going to do anything stupid.”
She told Charlestown Police Chief Tim Wolff her idea to set up a special area designated for trades and he ran with the project, Hodges said.
Now, people can set up meetings at the Safe Exchange Zone at the Charlestown Police Department, at 703 Main St., where there are two parking spots marked reserved for such trades. The area is under 24-hour surveillance, with lots of lighting and state-of-the art cameras, Wolff said.
Hodges said with more and more people purchasing and selling items, something like this is needed in Charlestown. Wolff agreed, saying that he recently sold phones to people, meeting in other towns’ gas stations.
“This gives a venue here in town that’s safe and people can do those types of things,” Wolff said.
But even with the added measures, Hodges said in the event something does go wrong and someone needs to escape to safety during a meeting, that person can run inside the police department’s lobby, lock themselves in and use the phone in there to directly call dispatch. That lobby is also under 24-hour surveillance by central alarm, Wolff added. He said if anyone does later need proof of something, they can request the camera footage from the police department.
Wolff said he hasn’t heard of any issues locally of exchanges gone wrong, but he has responded to custody exchange disputes.
“I just think it shows good cooperation between goals of the administration but also the police department,” Hodges said. “So many times we think that a lot of these departments operate in their individual silos, and I think it’s really great for our community when we can all work together to do something seemingly simple for citizens, but that offers a level of comfort that shows them that we’re thinking about them and we’re concerned about them.”
The two Safe Exchange Zone parking spots are located in the police department's east parking lot. They are available now, first come, first serve.
