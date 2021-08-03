CHARLESTOWN — Sewer customers will see an increase in rates beginning in September, as the Charlestown City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to raise wastewater charges for the first time in over a decade.
The initial increase equates to about 47%, with a second and third phase of adjustments planned for 2022 and 2023.
According to numbers provided by the financial firm Baker Tilly, a customer using 4,000 gallons monthly now pays $35.48. That amount will increase to $52.48 beginning next month.
The same usage would cost $58.46 monthly beginning in January, and would rise to $61.85 in 2023.
A representative from Baker Tilly told the council the initial hike will put Charlestown in the middle-of-the-pack in terms of rates for Southern Indiana communities.
The rates were initially approved in July and received a final OK on Tuesday. There was a public hearing before the vote, but no one signed up to speak.
Council members and Mayor Treva Hodges said they didn't want to raise rates, but the lack of increases over the years has left the utility in a position where the hikes are necessary.
“Our infrastructure needs repaired, we need to upgrade and handle more usage with the new growth coming in,” said Councilwoman Ruthie Jackson.
She added that if a major employer locates to the Charlestown portion of the River Ridge Commerce Center, the city will need to expand its capacity.
The city is using $1.5 million in federal American Relief Plan money to offset what would have likely been higher increases. The city and utility are also aggressively seeking matching grants to help with projects.
The increases over the first year are expected to shore up the utility's funding, with improvement projects likely to be footed with the additional revenue from the second and third phases of rate adjustments.
The council and mayor have received multiple presentations and reports about issues in the sewer system in recent months. Hodges said Charlestown was contacted over the past year by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management about problems that need to be addressed in the system.
“Unfortunately these issues were inherited,” Hodges said. “The state tells us that we have an obligation to make sure the utility is funded properly and we're bringing it into proper alignment financially.”
