CHARLESTOWN — One piece of Charlestown history is headed west.
The Louisville Railway Company Inc. took ownership of the train car located on Ind. 62 — in its heyday known as Seaboard Air Line “Silver Meteor” observation car 6400. It is headed to its new home in Tell City, departing Charlestown at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The Silver Meteor car made its debut at the World’s Fair in 1939 as part of the General Motors “Futurama” exhibit, and was part of the original run of her line. In 1942, eight people were killed when the train was rear-ended in South Carolina by a steam locomotive while stopped on the tracks. Three of those lost were military personnel from Camp Blanding in Florida. She was repaired and remained in service.
Her last 25 years have been spent in Charlestown.
