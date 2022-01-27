CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown officials want residents to stay healthy.
That's why the city is hosting the City of Charlestown Health Fair on Feb. 18. It goes from noon until 4 p.m. at the Arts and Enrichment Center, located at 999 Water St.
December's tornadoes in Western Kentucky inspired the event, after Charlestown officials tried to get a blood drive scheduled for the city.
"February 18 was the first date they could get to Charlestown for a blood drive," said Charlestown Director of Communications Brian Smith. "(So) that's what kind of got this started. We said, let's expand this into a health fair."
The event will feature 25 different vendors. The American Red Cross will be taking blood donations and the Clark County Health Department will be giving COVID vaccines.
"One of the goals was to have a holistic view of health," said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges. "The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana (is coming). We wanted them to come talk about eviction mitigation, opportunities and sources they have for assistance."
Charlestown-based groups like Anytime Fitness, Outward Bound, Residence Fitness and River Crossing will also be in attendance.
People don't need to pre-register for the event and can come-and-go as they please.
"I think a lot of those (vendors) are prepared to do health screenings and provide information about additional screenings," Hodges said. "They'll provide information about additional screenings and routine medical exams."
Anyone who wants to give blood is encouraged to sign up beforehand. There may be some open spots are the health fair, but Director of Parks Marissa Knoebel said there will likely only be a few.
