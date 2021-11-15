CHARLESTOWN — Since 1920, women have been allowed the right to vote. And, though this is something that’s been celebrated for 101 years, it wouldn’t have been possible without the suffragette movement and forward-thinking individuals such as Mary Garrett Hay.
Because of those early pioneers who had dedicated their lives to the cause, there’s a woman vice president, Kamala Harris, and Charlestown elected its first female mayor, Treva Hodges, who has been in office for nearly two years.
A few minutes before 11 a.m. Saturday, a crowd had gathered at Charlestown Town Square to witness the unveiling of Hay’s historical marker, which was placed at an angle adjacent to the road so that those who drive and walk by the site will see it. It is perfect timing because people who come to the square to look at the festive holiday lights will also have a chance to see the marker.
Hodges was excited to advocate and help others recognize a fellow female resident of Charlestown.
“For me, it’s a more fair telling of history,” she said when she spoke about her inspiration behind the project.
Hodges said that much of the past history that was recorded about Hay was based on information about the men in her life, namely her father, Andrew Jennings Hay, and her grandfather, John.
“The election of the first woman mayor started this. This is a huge day for our city,” Hodges said.
Despite a rocky start and the first grant not going through, backers of the effort had better luck the second time around, as those who were willing to donate realized the importance of the project.
Hay’s marker is one of the first few markers located in Charlestown, and the dream became a reality through grants and donations from residents who are eager to know and support the history of all significant figures in Charlestown. Some of those who contributed to the creation and placement of the marker were in the crowd.
By the time unveiling started, the crowd had assembled and gave its undivided attention to Hodges, who had gone behind the podium to get the dedication started. Even though the weather outside was chilly, the overall atmosphere was warm with the positive energy of those who had gathered in the town square to celebrate Hay and all that she had helped accomplish.
The suffragette was born in Charlestown and resided in a house that is now the site of a Chase bank branch. Hay was a woman of privilege. Her father, a well-known physician, took her along to his political events. She was deeply inspired by what she heard during those meetings, which led her to become interested in activism. It wasn’t much later when Hay became part of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union because of its strong association with the women’s suffrage movement.
Still, she faced the same kind of discrimination that every woman living in that time had to endure. Instead of marrying and having children, as most women were expected to do when they came of age, she moved to New York City. It was there where she met her life partner, Carrie Chapman Catt. Catt was the founder of the League of Women Voters; she also directed the National Woman’s Suffrage Association.
Together, the two travelled across the country and gave speeches and lectures in favor of women’s rights. One of the most significant moments in Hay’s life was when Susan B. Anthony reached out to her and asked Hay to lead suffragette movements out West.
After the mayor gave her speech, three others were invited to the podium to talk about their contributions to the project. The featured guests were Nicole Poletika, local historian and manager of the Indiana History Blog; Barb Anderson, president of the League of Women Voters of South Central Indiana; and Katie Miller, a former chair of the Clark County Democrats.
Excitement was prevalent within the crowd as the eager participants waited for Hodges to unveil the marker. After everyone got a glance at it, cheers and applause filled the air for the commemorative part of history that will greet and inform visitors to Charlestown Town Square
“Mary Hay should have been recognized a long time ago,” Anderson said.
