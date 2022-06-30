CHARLESTOWN — An appreciation of the past and an inspiration for the future.
The City of Charlestown unveiled a street clock to the public June 24 during a dedication ceremony honoring the Charlestown Beautification Committee and its members.
Donna Coomer, the city’s clerk treasurer, began the Charlestown Beautification Committee in 2000 and served as the president of the organization for many years.
“In 2019 we decided to purchase a clock for our downtown area,” Coomer said. “We are very pleased with the outcome of the custom-made clock. We’re very proud to showcase it for the citizens in the community of Charlestown to enjoy for many years to come.”
The two-faced tower clock sits on Main Cross Street, across from City Hall. One of the focal points in Charlestown, the location is a spot for popular events, such as the animated Christmas Lights show, the Saturdays on the Square Pop-up Market, Founders Week events, car shows and other community activities.
“It’s an exciting time for our city and our city square,” said Mayor Treva Hodges. “This clock is symbolic of our past, our present, and our future. I’m so glad we are all here to celebrate. I’m grateful to our clerk treasurer, Donna Coomer, who has played a vital role in these efforts and getting this clock installed.”
Hodges lauded Coomer’s public service. Coomer acknowledged the numerous volunteers over the years to help maintain Charlestown’s beauty and charm. Each volunteer in attendance was presented a unique challenge coin by Hodges as a token of appreciation.
“For more than two decades, dozens of volunteers have donated thousands of hours to make dreams a reality,” said Coomer. “The CBC wouldn’t be what it is without volunteers.”
Ted Little, a longtime member of the organization with his wife, Pat, said the committee brought people of different skills together to volunteer. He also helped spearhead fundraising efforts, which led to D.A. Inc., a 34-year Charlestown company, continually supporting the CBC.
“This represents another exciting milestone in the 34-year history of D.A. Inc. in Charlestown and we’re glad we can be part of this event,” said D.A. Inc. president and COO Jeff Smith. “D.A. Inc. appreciates the support the City of Charlestown has provided over the past three decades and we look forward to continuing here for many years to come.”
The clock, produced by the Verdin Company, has a moonglow LED lighting feature most noticeable at night.
“One of our dreams was to install a magnificent clock on the city square,” said Coomer. “A clock whose beauty and craftsmanship would serve as a memorial to all the volunteers who made the CBC a success and an inspiration to all the volunteers that would come after.”
The mission of the CBC is to improve community pride and spirit through voluntary participation in activities that enhance the city’s appearance in public spaces. The city recently approved funding to upgrade the sidewalks in the City Square area, along with a landscaping redesign of the square. City Hall is also undergoing renovations, including painting the exterior of the building.
