CHARLESTOWN — As Charlestown expands with the development of the River Ridge Commerce Center, there’s need for more housing opportunities in the city.
The Marian Group has received a grant through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI, program for $2.4 million to build new apartments for the city, with over 170 units planned.
Building will take place in April 2023 and is scheduled to take one year to complete construction. The apartments will be located along Market Street.
“Charlestown has a great need of a variety of housing with the growth coming into our section of River Ridge,” Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said. “Market indicators suggest that apartments are in high demand.”
There are concerns with drainage for the apartments. The city is working with the Indiana Department of Transportation to develop an improvement plan for the area.
On top of drainage issues, Charlestown is taking action to get sewer service ready for the growth.
“We’re trying to meet those needs. We’re in the process of pricing a new sewer plant,” Councilwoman Ruthie Jackson said. “We’re working through the process of upgrading our plant so that we are ready for this growth.”
The apartments will be based off of 60% of the average median income of Charlestown. They are designed to help people with lower income and for those who are new to the city.
Traffic is another concern the apartments will bring to the community.
“We are looking at Pike Street. We are redoing that to go with the other new development we had,” Jackson said. “There will be a better entrance and exit so it’s not just coming off the highway there.”
Apartments can also spur other developments by bringing more population. Growth of a community can bring new restaurants, stores and more.
“People are worried because we have lots of housing growth right now,” Jackson said. “We can keep our small-town feel and hometown feel, I think growth will only help Charlestown.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.