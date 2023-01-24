Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT TO NOON EST /11 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts possible over southern Indiana. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of north central Kentucky. * WHEN...After midnight tonight into Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For Indiana Road Conditions please visit http://pws.trafficwise.org In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov &&