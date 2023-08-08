CHARLESTOWN – Charlestown’s city council voted Monday to move $25,000 from the police health insurance fund for repairs to police vehicles.
Charlestown Police Chief Timothy Wolff requested the transfer after having a surplus of vehicle repairs while waiting on new vehicles to come to the police department.
Several of the police vehicles are in need of repairs, both big and small.
“I’d say every single one of them are in the shop for something at least, an oil change, new tires, some of them have needed suspension work,” Wolff said. “Everyone of them have been in the shop for something, whether it’s just routine maintenance or major repair.”
So far, the police department has spent about $35,000 on maintenance for the current vehicles, which is why they needed the special appropriation for extra money, Wolff added.
The city is expecting to get eight new police cars for the department, two being Ford Interceptor Utility's along with six Dodge Durango's.
Wolff ordered the new cars in February of last year and has only received the Fords so far. He does not know when the Dodge cars are going to arrive at the station.
“Before COVID, I could order a car and have it in six weeks,” Wolff said. “The Durango’s, they can’t give me a time frame, I’m hoping by the end of the year.”
Police departments keep fresh vehicles on the road to reduce maintenance and repair costs on the older vehicles. They typically rotate their vehicles every four to five years.
The new vehicles will be covered by warranties, Wolff said.
“The only thing we should be doing with these vehicles is oil changes, routine maintenance, we shouldn’t be putting in camshafts and transmissions,” Wolff said. “If you’re in an older car and it’s not reliable, no officers can get the calls. It’s a huge safety hazard.”
