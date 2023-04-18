CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown celebrated on Monday the opening of a new coffee and ice cream shop called Charlestown Coffee & Cream.
The coffee and ice cream shop at 830 Main St. offers a premium ice cream in a variety of flavors as well as an option of a homemade waffle cone.
Shop hours are 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
They also offer coffee from Sunergros Coffee in Louisville along with various types of teas, boba and other milk teas.
John and Sarah Edrington are the owners of Charlestown Coffee & Cream. They opened it after visiting the city.
“Probably six months ago we came down here… we really like Charlestown Pizza Company and we wanted to get ice cream afterwards,” John Edrington said. “We couldn’t find any. Eventually we did find our way to another location, but we thought there were better options.”
After that, they wanted to become that better option for ice cream in the area. They found an open building close to the Charlestown Pizza Company, and the Edrington’s thought it would be the perfect place for them to open the shop.
“We like to be in a historic district, we like to be in a walkable area and this (building) kind of met all of out things that we wanted,” John Edrington said.
Charlestown stuck out to the Edrington’s because of the growth and development that is happening to the city and they thought it would be a great opportunity to grow with the area.
The city has also been very welcoming and helpful to the Edrington’s by being there for them and helping them with anything they needed when getting the shop opened.
Eventually they would like to add lunch options for the shop.
“That would probably be in about a six-month time frame,” John Edrington said. “Maybe sooner, we’ll see how things go.”
This is the second ice cream and coffee shop for the family. The Edrington’s also own Warriors Den in Scottsburg. They wanted to branch out to Charlestown to get more people to know about their products.
“We have an amazing product… We try to get as much as we can local and sell it to local people,” John Edrington said.
