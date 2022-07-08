Charlestown’s annual Back to School Bash will be Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Family Activities Park, 1000 Park St., Charlestown. All activities will be free for families to enjoy.
This annual event provides backpacks with essential school supplies for Charlestown students. Various vendors will be in attendance, including The Barber Academy, donating free haircuts.
No pre-registration is required although parents/guardians must show proof of Charlestown residency (driver’s license, utility bill) or proof of attending a Charlestown school.
“We want to help kick off the 2022 school year with a family-friendly event where kids can not only have fun at the park, but also gather school supplies, including a backpack,” said Charlestown Parks Director Marissa Knoebel. “This is one of our favorite outreach events of the year, seeing the smiles on kids’ faces.”
In addition to receiving school supplies, the entire park will be open for use, including roller skating, splash pad, mini golf and more. At 11 a.m., families can enjoy a showing of Encanto on a giant LED screen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.