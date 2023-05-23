The City of Charlestown is hosting its annual Bark in the Park event on Friday, May 26 by dedicating a tree carving in honor of the Police Department’s K9 unit.
Bill Shippen, a local artist, carved a dog statue that will be revealed at Clark “Doc” Werner Dog Park during a ceremony at 4:30 p.m. This is the fifth tree carving in the city, all done by Shippen, who will be on hand at the event.
“We wanted to honor all of the K9s, retired and active, and what better location than our Dog Park, which is a few blocks from the police station,” said Mayor Treva Hodges.
The City’s K9 unit was established in 1979 with 18 K9s serving Charlestown since then. Among the active K9s are Hurley, a Red Fox Labrador Retriever, and Jynx, a German Shepherd. K9s offer narcotics detection and enforcement, but also emotional support as Hurley serves as a School Resource Officer to support students and staff.
Bark in the Park takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. as an opportunity for dog owners to gather. Located on Spring Street, the event is an opportunity to explore the park and apply for a dog park pass through Charlestown Parks. The dog park is free to use, but dog owners must sign up to receive a gate key. There will be dog treats, vendors, demonstrations, and the Jeffersonville Animal Shelter will be there to answer questions. The event is free.
Family Activities Park opens Saturday
The gates swing open to the City of Charlestown’s Family Activities Park for the summer season on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m.
“We are thrilled to provide a safe and fun place for our families to make summer memories this year at the Family Activities Park,” said Parks Director Marissa Knoebel. “We cannot wait to serve you your favorite Blue Bell Ice Cream treat or grab a hot dog at our concession stand this summer.”
Guests will have the opportunity to roller skate, play mini-golf, frolic in the splash pad, and more. Opening day will feature water slides in the afternoon, along with the first 150 visitors receiving a coupon for a free hot dog. There will be an e-Sports Tournament at 11 a.m. where competitors will battle in Crash Team Racing on PS4.
“We are excited to offer a competitive, fun environment for our teens to battle it out on the controllers during our E-Sports tournament on opening day,” said Parks Program Coordinator Carrie Prince.
Admission is $5 (ages 6-and-up), $3 (ages 3-5), and free for those 2-and-younger. The park features concessions, including Blue Bell Ice Cream.
Park hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
For more information, or to book an event, go to www.CharlestownParks.com.
