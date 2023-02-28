CHARLESTOWN — Blood donations, mental health screenings and workout sign-ups will be at the second annual Charlestown Health and Wellness Fair.
The fair will be March 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water Street.
Giveaways, exercise advice, health consultations and more will be available free to all who can attend. The booths at the fair will cover a broad range of health and wellness-related topics and will have many resources for attendees to take advantage of.
To sign up for the blood drive, go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/ and click on the red “Make an Appointment” box and type in 47111. From there, find the Arts and Enrichment Center tab and schedule an appointment.
After the success of last year's event, with more than 100 people and more than 30 blood drive appointments, the city wanted to turn this into an annual event for people to continue to get free checkups.
“We started this last year to try to make sure that we have opportunities for people to get out after a shut-in winter time and focus on addressing health concerns,” said Mayor Treva Hodges of Charlestown.
This health and wellness fair is in partnership with the blood drive with the American Red Cross. They wanted to enhance and enrich the opportunity for the blood drive.
“We thought about doing a health fair and it kind of just opened it up,” said Marissa Knoebel, Charlestown director of parks and recreation, talking about last year. “It went over so well… a lot of people came out.”
The health and wellness fair will have something for all ages, such as school health, and Lifespan will be there for the senior citizens.
Not only will this be for physical health checkups and screenings, there also be vendors addressing mental health concerns with a booth staffed by LifeSpring.
“Sometimes you may just be a little bit intimidated to go to your doctor and be able to talk about these things (health concerns),” Knoebel said. “But when it’s right in front of you, you’re able to open up and get those resources and hopefully it will get you in the right direction.”
There are now 18 vendor booths scheduled for the event, but Charlestown is still looking for more. For those who are interested in placing a health and wellness booth, email Parks@CityofCharlestown.com for more information on how to get a booth.
“I think it’s really important to be able to offer those services to the whole broad range of the population here in Charlestown,” Knoebel said. “It’s not the same thing as going to your doctor’s office. But for some people, it’s just making that connection and realizing that there are these different organizations out there.”
