NEW ALBANY — It was like a homecoming for Joe Byrd.
He took ownership of Cherry Valley Golf Course in New Albany in February 2020, but the Southern Indiana native was already quite familiar with the nine-hole tract.
“I grew up here back in the 1990s, back when Willard Belcher ran this place,” Byrd said Friday inside the Cherry Valley clubhouse.
But the course was in need of a makeover. The greens were bumpy and deteriorating, and Cherry Valley had lost some of the lure that had made it a historical part of the city.
“I never left golf, and this was the spot to come back to, but it needed a lot of work,” Byrd said.
And he immediately got to work, renovating a place where he spent many hours during his childhood, working inside the clubhouse and doing whatever he was asked to do in exchange for getting to play golf.
Byrd laid sod on seven of the greens, and the difference is tangible. The putting surfaces are much smoother and faster, as Byrd said a course is defined by its greens.
“It's the first thing that somebody is going to say about the course. Their greens are good, or their greens are not so good,” he said.
New signs have been installed at tee boxes, debris and limbs have been removed and other features improved to upgrade Cherry Valley.
Byrd is no stranger to Cherry Valley nor is he unfamiliar with what it takes to maintain a quality course. He's worked at some of the most popular tracts in Southern Indiana including Old Capital Golf Club in Corydon, Valley View Golf Club in Floyds Knobs and Elk Run Golf Course in Jeffersonville.
Byrd was also assistant superintendent of Chariot Run Golf Club in Laconia, but said he was excited by the opportunity to own Cherry Valley.
It's the course where PGA star Fuzzy Zoeller honed his skills as a youth, years before he would win two major championships. It was known then as Valley View Golf Course.
As the course has improved, the play has picked up. Byrd said he didn't know what to expect last year considering he was opening the course during a pandemic. As it turned out, golf was one of the few options people had for recreation, and Cherry Valley was often busy.
“Every golf course around, here, their rounds were up, because they were the only thing open,” Byrd said.
But play didn't slow as the pandemic subsided. Byrd said the course has remained busy this year and added he's received quite a bit of positive feedback about the renovated Cherry Valley.
“I get a lot of 'This place is better than I've ever seen it' from people,” he said.
Donald Washington was enjoying some shade by the clubhouse Friday afternoon after finishing his morning round. He said he's played Cherry Valley for 17 years and he's impressed with how Byrd has improved the course.
“He's made a lot of changes — made it tougher to play,” Washington said. “It's not as easy as it looks.”
Many golfers prefer a challenging course, and Washington said the increased speed of the greens is one of the reasons why Cherry Valley is tougher than before.
It's generally considered a beginner's course, featuring seven par-3 and two par-4 holes. Cherry Valley has discounts for youth players, as Byrd said growing the game by encouraging younger players to hit the links is a big priority for him.
But what Byrd said has been surprising is the number of golfers who have come to play Cherry Valley over the past year who typically play other courses. For more experienced golfers, the course offers an opportunity for them to work on their iron play while navigating the improved greens.
Ron Lawson is another Cherry Valley regular. He said he's played the course since 1975, and credited its rebirth to Byrd's hard work.
“We're all amazed with what he's done down here,” Lawson said.
Cherry Valley is at 600 Cherry St. For more information, call 812-945-2777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.