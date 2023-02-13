Chestnuts and Pearls Gallery, 157 E. Main, New Albany, has announced the exhibit “Dream Frontiers,” which is a two-artist show, Donovan Sheffield as Pluto Comics and Matt McRae as Midwestern Gothic.
An artist reception will be Feb. 19 from 2-4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The exhibit will continue through March 31.
This is the first gallery show for both artist who have previously only showed at events and Harvest Homecoming.
Donovan Sheffield resides in Sellersburg, but New Albany is where he grew up and it will always feel like home.
“I am self-taught and have been drawing since I could hold a pencil. I have been striving to sell my art for about six years and I hope to one day have a shop in downtown New Albany.”
Donovan’s art is created under the name of Pluto Comics.
Matt McRae runs his small art business, Midwestern Gothic, out of the farm he grew up on in Sellersburg.
“I am mostly self-educated outside of a couple seminars, I take it upon myself to dedicate the time to learning new things and expanding on my current styles. I have been creating art as long as I can remember, originally started out drawing after being enthralled by classic films.
“Until the last few years, most of the art I did was local commissions and some designing for metal bands event flyers in the late 2000s. In 2020, I began Midwestern Gothic that infuses my love of western, culture, history, the aesthetics of the metal scene from my time spent in bands, all blended with my perspective of someone growing up on a ranch in the isolated Midwest. Since then, the MWG brand has sold out on many shirt designs, prints, and other merch at events and I have ambition of growing it into much more.”
Gallery hours are Thursday and Friday noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. For more information, call 502-548-9114.
