Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.