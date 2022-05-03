Chestnuts and Pearls Gallery at 157 E. Main, New Albany, is pleased to announce the collaborative exhibit titled “Fantastical.” Twelve local artist are being showcased with subject matter including mystical, paranormal, macabre, dreamy, other worldly and fantasy. The local artists participating in the exhibit are Melissa Cunningham, Jada Lynn Dixon, Brianna Jacobi, Grayson Engleman, Penny Hundley, Karen Saunders, Michele Strotman, Ami Romig, Sharon Goode Ramick, Amelia Wise, Linda Williams and R. J. Zoeller. Ceramics, acrylic and oil paintings plus photography are all represented in the exhibit. An artist reception will be May 15, 2-4 p.m., which is free and open to the public. “Fantastical” runs May 15-June 30. Gallery hours are Thursday, Friday and Sundays noon-4 p.m. (Sunday hours starting May 15), Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and by appointment. For more info, call 502-548-9114.
Chestnut and Pearls Gallery exhibit of local artists
