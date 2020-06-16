JEFFERSONVILLE — After the pandemic delayed its opening, a restaurant franchise offering a wide variety of chicken salads has opened in Jeffersonville.
Chicken Salad Chick, a franchise with more than 160 locations across the United States, has opened its first Indiana location in Jeffersonville at 1520 Veteran’s Parkway. One Southern Indiana and local officials set up a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for the restaurant’s grand opening.
Karen and Jon Riddle are the local owners of the Jeffersonville restaurant. The menu includes more than 12 different kinds of chicken salad, along with soups, pimiento cheese sandwiches and other kinds of salads. The chicken salad varieties include traditional, fruity and spicy concoctions that are all made fresh from scratch in the restaurant.
The restaurant chain, founded in Auburn, Georgia, was a 2020 winner of Chain Store Age’s Breakout Retailers Awards.
The Riddles, who are first-time franchise owners, have been planning to open a local Chicken Salad Chick for about four years, and although they were originally set to open April 7, they were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home order.
They were introduced to the restaurant chain during vacations in Destin, Florida, and Karen told her husband that they needed one closer to home, she said.
“It’s a dream come true — we’ve been working on this for so long, and to see it finally happening is almost surreal,” Karen said. “It took us a long time to find the perfect spot and then trying to get it under construction, and then with all the COVID — we just hit one obstacle after another and stayed positive and did the best we could.”
The restaurant’s dining room is open at limited capacity, and outdoor seating and a drive-thru are available.
During the pandemic, the restaurant has been giving back to the community by donating nearly 1,000 pounds of chicken salad to local first responders, nursing homes, hospitals and food pantries.
Tom Carr, Chicken Salad Chick’s vice president of marketing, is happy to see the restaurant chain add its first location in the Southern Indiana/Louisville area.
“The minute we sat down at a table with Karen and Jon, we just fell in love with them,” he said. “We just saw they’re a great family. We have a very important purpose for our brand to spread joy and serve others, and Jon and Karen immediately demonstrated that’s just the kind of people they were.”
Tuesday’s grand opening was the first in-person event for One Southern Indiana since Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order went into effect in March.
1si President and CEO Wendy Dant Chesser said as long as COVID-19 numbers stay on a downward trend in the state, there will be more opportunities for face-to-face events.
“We’d had many, many virtual events, and we’ve had great engagement and participation, but the one thing that our members have said that they miss the most is the networking, so when Gov. Holcomb’s Stage Four went into effect, we looked at our policies, and we knew with proper protections, we could have an in-person event if it was manageable, and it helps that this one is outside,” she said.
Chesser said the local owners of Chicken Salad Chick have done “a great job of rolling with the punches” in their preparations to open, and she is excited about the new addition to Veterans Parkway.
“I had heard of the franchise, but I had never been to one before,” she said. “And now we have the chance to do it in our own community.”
