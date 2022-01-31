NEW ALBANY — New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the police officer involved in what’s being investigated as a murder-suicide Saturday in Louisville hadn’t received any formal reprimands from the department.
Bailey responded to an email request from the News and Tribune on Monday about the incident involving former officer Niko Sturdivant.
He said in the email he’s told there are no disciplinary documents in Sturdivant’s employment file. Bailey confirmed Sturdivant was an officer with the Evansville Police Department until 2018, when he joined the force in New Albany.
All NAPD staff has been offered access to the Employee Assistance Program, which can provide critical incident counseling, Bailey said.
Sturdivant, 33, and a woman were found dead at 3504 Fountain Drive on Saturday. That address is in the West Buechel area of Louisville. He joined NAPD in October 2018.
Indiana court records show Sturdivant filed for divorce from his former spouse in Clark Superior Court last September. The status of the divorce was decided at the end of November 2021. Records show he was a resident of Jeffersonville at that time.
He had no criminal charges filed against him in Indiana according to court records other than a speeding charge in 2016. The News and Tribune has reached out to New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson for a copy of Sturdivant’s disciplinary record.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement released over the weekend that the Homicide Unit was notified of the incident by West Buechel Police. After an investigation, it was determined the deaths were a domestic murder/suicide.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office hadn’t released the name of the woman involved as of Monday afternoon.
