NEW ALBANY — As local residents gathered in a New Albany park, a network of community partners addressed issues affecting children and families, including mental health, addiction and health care concerns.
As the area honors National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a “Pinwheels for Prevention” event took place Tuesday at Silver Street Park. The event was presented by Clark & Floyd Systems of CARE and Prevent Child Abuse Clark & Floyd.
In addition to service providers offering resources, the event also included activities and games for families, including gift giveaways such as bicycles provided by the New Albany Fire Department.
Sandy Runkle, director of programs for the statewide Prevent Child Abuse Indiana, was among those represented at the event. She noted the importance of the work being done by the local Prevent Child Abuse chapter.
“We wouldn’t be able to operate Prevent Child Abuse Indiana if it weren’t for our local prevention councils,” she said. “They do all the heavy lifting in their communities, and having events like this, it bring service providers together, but more importantly, it brings families together so you can get resources or really have fun and network.”
Ann Carruthers, executive director of Clark & Floyd Systems of CARE and Prevent Child Abuse Clark & Floyd, said all the organizations represented at Tuesday’s event are part of the community’s “system of care.” The event’s approach to child abuse prevention focused on a variety of factors related to the issue, including resources to help residents with mental health and substance use.
Vendors represented “prevention all the way up to support services to resources for education,” Carruthers said. Some of the organizations included the Floyd County Health Department, CASA of Floyd County, Baptist Health Floyd, New Albany Housing Authority, Family Ark, Community Action of Southern Indiana, Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services, LifeSpring Health Systems, New Hope Services and the Indiana Department of Child Services.
The event was about “meeting people where they are going to be so it’s not an inconvenience,” Carruthers said.
“We’re just bringing people together to identify those resources they need so we build healthy, strong families,” she said. “We stand on so many shoulders.”
“These service providers encourage me, because we don’t do the work alone, and without them, we couldn’t do this work,” she said.
Carruthers previously worked for the Department of Child Services as a case manager, which emphasized the importance of resilience, she said.
“Kids are resilient, so how do we buy into that concept of resilience and build that up when they’ve gone through situations in their life,” she said. “It’s an opportunity, right? You can changes lives at any path that people are on, and we can grow and work together and join teams and be successful.”
She appreciated the opportunity to bring a representative from the statewide Prevent Child Abuse organization, saying “it’s bigger than just one community.”
“We’re trying to build an impact around the whole state of Indiana,” Carruthers said.
Pamela Clark, minority health initiative director at Community Action of Southern Indiana (CASI), talked to attendees about issues such as vaping among youth, maternal health and opioid use. She provided information about the Indiana Pregnancy Promise Program, a free statewide program that offers care for pregnant Medicaid members struggling with opioid use disorder.
She also spoke with families about services such as CASI’s energy assistance program.
“A lot of the families were taking information back and sharing with their parents, and that’s how you do it to spread the word about the resources,” Clark said.
It was “an excellent turnout,” she said, and she used the event as a networking opportunity to connect with other agencies for an upcoming “back to school” event in July, which will be presented by CASI.
“This is information that needs to be shared — not only for our children, but how we can step back and take care of ourselves too so we can take care of our children,” Clark said. “And that’s addressing any personal issue we might have.”
