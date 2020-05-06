CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will begin chip seal operations on a nine-mile section of U.S. 31 in Clark and Scott counties next week. Work will take place from S.R. 160 in Henryville to approximately one mile south of Scottsburg near Curtsinger Drive. Crews will begin work on or after Tuesday, May 12, weather permitting.
Chip seal operations typically last around three to four days per location depending upon weather. Work is completed under lane closures with flagging to prevent damage to both vehicles and the roadway.
During operations, existing pavement is coated with liquid asphalt, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection. This extends the service life of the roadway and lowers maintenance costs. Once the seal coat is complete, loose aggregate is applied and then swept from the road. After a curing period, crews will return and fog seal the new driving surface.
Chip seal is a cost-effective pavement preservation technique that is utilized across the state of Indiana, saving an estimated $6 to $14 in taxpayer expenditures for every dollar invested in extending the life of a roadway.
Motorists should slow down, watch for stopped traffic and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather dependent.
