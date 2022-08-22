HARRISON/FLOYD/WASHINGTON COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to begin chip seal operations on sections of Ind. 335 and Ind. 135 in Harrison, Floyd and Washington counties. Work is scheduled as follows, weather permitting:
• Starting on/after Wednesday: Ind. 335 between Ind. 135 and Ind. 64 through Crandall (Harrison County)
• Starting on/after Thursday: Ind. 335 between U.S. 150 near Greenville and Ind. 60 near New Pekin (Floyd/Washington Counties)
• Starting on/after Aug. 30: Ind. 135 from near Keeling Avenue in Palmyra to Shorts Corner Road, south of Salem (Harrison/Washington Counties)
Motorists can expect lane closures with flagging while work is in progress.
Chip seal work typically lasts three to four days per location depending upon weather. During operations, existing pavement is coated with liquid asphalt, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection. This extends the service life of the roadway and lowers maintenance costs. Once the seal coat is complete, loose aggregate is applied and swept from the road. After a curing period, crews will return to fog seal the new driving surface and apply pavement markings.
Chip seal is a cost-effective pavement preservation technique that is utilized across the state of Indiana, saving an estimated six to 14 dollars in taxpayer expenditures for every dollar invested in extending the life of a roadway.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
