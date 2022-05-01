JEFFERSONVILLE — Hundreds of chocolate lovers walked through the streets of downtown Jeffersonville on Saturday.
The Chocolate Lovers Stroll has been hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street for about 10 years, drawing potential customers to local businesses.
Those who attended the stroll were given a box of Schimpff’s chocolate with their tickets and received other chocolate gifts as they visited participating businesses.
Twelve local businesses were a part of the stroll offering cookies, brownies and candy as they marked the tickets of event goers.
The event sold out this year, maxing out at about 400 tickets, which each sold for $12 each.
Jay Ellis, executive director of Jeffersonville Main Street, said that most of their events sell out since they have a good following and strong marketing.
“I think a lot of people, they appreciate what Jeff Main Street’s doing and what the city’s doing and what these small businesses are doing,” Ellis said.
It’s a huge challenge to run a small business in today’s market, Ellis said, so having events such as the chocolate stroll is an opportunity to showcase and raise awareness of these businesses.
“Once they get in the door hopefully they’re going to shop and dine with these businesses, if not today then our hope is they’re going to come back,” he said.
Along with the chocolate, some businesses offered special discounts for those that were there for the chocolate stroll.
Sharon Bowen, owner of Blessings on Spring, said that the turnout for the event has been fantastic this year.
Any Jeffersonville Main Street event helps out the boutique and arts and craft store, Bowen said.
“People come out that don't normally come downtown, and they are surprised that we have these wonderful shops down here, and they’re also surprised that we have so much to offer,” she said.
Bowen also took the opportunity to support another local business. Brooklyn Miller, with Avery and Grace Photography, was present in front of the Blessings boutique to take photos of shoppers.
The boutique created two wooden signs for the chocolate stroll, one of a Hershey Kiss and one shaped like hearts that noted the event and year.
Bowen said this was the first year they have ever had a photographer but she thought it was a great opportunity to promote another artist.
Musicians also lined the streets of downtown Jeffersonville for the event. Groups and singers like The Goats, Mark Pyles and The Derby City Dandies set up their instruments and microphones on the sidewalks for event goers to enjoy their music.
Ellis said that Jeffersonville Main Street pays the performers to take part in the event.
The event is not just for those on the Indiana side of the river, but people in Louisville also make their way over to partake in the festivities.
This is the second year Louisville residents Jennifer Johnson and her daughter Elise Ashkettle have made it to the chocolate stroll.
“I love all the little local stores and everyone is so friendly, I'm a choco-holic so the combination together of chocolate and friendly and locally owned shops,” Johnson said.
Ashkettle said they love having an event that brings them over the river to Jeffersonville to see things and visit new places.
