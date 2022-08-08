Chris Bottorff has joined The New Washington State Bank, now known as NWSB, as Executive Vice President/Chief Strategy Officer.
The longtime banking professional is part of the executive leadership team and will serve as the head of Credit Administration.
“Talent is hard to find and get — but top talent like what Chris possesses is extremely tough to acquire,” said NWSB CEO Pat Daily. “I am very happy he agreed to join us. His experience and expertise will play a major role as we continue to refine our long-term strategy.”
Bottorff began his career in the banking industry when he was a 19-year-old Indiana University student at home in Jeffersonville for summer break and went to work for a community bank in Clark and Floyd counties, serving in multiple positions — from a teller to collections.
Since then, he has worked for 30-plus years in the financial services industry in the community and, most recently, served as Chief Sales Officer and Southern Region President of an Indiana-based credit union.
“To have a 114-year-old institution headquartered here in a community that I have lived, worked, and volunteered in my whole life combined with the fact that NWSB is local was a big factor for me,” Bottorff said. “Stepping into this role with NWSB has been everything I’ve expected. We have a great team, and everyone wants to do the best for each other, for our customers, for our shareholders, and for our community.”
In addition to his role with NWSB, Bottorff is the New Hope Services Board Chair; an elder and board member at First Christian Church; and serves on the boards of Boy Scouts of America LHC, Delta Upsilon Indiana Chapter, Wrangler Foundation, Indiana Chapter, and LifeSpring Foundation Board of Trustees.
