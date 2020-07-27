Christian Academy of Indiana celebrated the class of 2020 on July 18 with a social-distanced ceremony at Southeast Christian Church’s Southern Indiana facility.
This marked the 40th graduation for the school, which began as Graceland Christian School and became part of the Christian Academy School System in 2002. Graceland held its first graduation in 1981.
The ceremony included addresses from seniors Dayra Esparza (Testimonial Address), Mckenna Straw (Salutatory Address) and Reilley O’Loughlin (Valedictory Address). It also represented the final ceremony for out-going Principal Darin Long, the high school and middle school principal, who is now superintendent of the Christian Academy School System. Long will be replaced by Scott Luttrull.
Special awards and scholarships were given to Ashlyn McCarty (Student Council Leadership and Service Scholarship), Emma Fletcher and Jaden Hardesty (Warrior 4-Miler Scholar Athlete Scholarship), Ashlyn McCarty and Peyton Morgan (Theatre Scholarship), and Mckenna Straw and Ian Patterson (Kay Barbour Heart for God Scholarship). Kay Barbour was a champion for Christian education throughout Indiana and established this scholarship to honor students whose character and conduct reflect the highest example of a Christian commitment.
International students who were not able to be present were recognized through their pictures and were able to be part of the ceremony through the remote broadcast.
The 63 graduates of this year’s class will attend 27 different colleges and received more than $1.6 million in college scholarship offers.
In summarizing her time at CAI, Dayra Esparza first dedicated her Testimonial Address to her 94-year-old grandmother who watched the ceremony from Mexico, and who, according to Dayra, “is not only my greatest role model, but has been a true light in my life, and my inspiration to love and keep sharing the Gospel to those around me.
“I want to thank Christian Academy for loving and embracing different cultures and backgrounds. Thank you to the staff for loving students just the way Jesus did," Dayra said.
She went on to thank the school for the opportunity to share with and learn from other countries through missions. She mentioned that her life would never be the same after watching orphaned and disabled children sharing a joy in their life because of their Christian faith and watching those affected by human trafficking and prostitution.
This changed her heart and perspective, she said. It also helped her realize the importance of relationships and she challenged her classmates to examine their lives as they prepared to leave CAI.
“So here is the lesson,” she offered. “Nothing is more important than healthy relationships. Nothing. Not your goals. Not your successes. And here’s why. Relationships are where we get the influence, impact and change in people’s lives.”
She also said that the first relationship must be with God and she urged students to mend any broken relationships in their lives and have no regrets, reminding them as well to thank their parents and teachers for the investments made in them.
Her final comments encouraged classmates to “hold and be loyal to the lessons and memories you have gained at Christian Academy.
"As I said earlier, we are a generation that has been called to walk into the future with purpose, vision, passion, and hope. We can be whatever we want to be under God’s mercy and grace.”
Salutatorian Mckenna Straw referred to the current pandemic as an example of how each student needs to embrace change and know that we don’t have to face it alone. Looking forward, Mckenna encouraged students to “embrace the changes in life and take every chance that comes your way because you never know when life will take an unexpected turn.”
Valedictorian Reilley O’Loughlin’s message highlighted the yearlong senior service project in which students chose to travel weekly to Christian Academy’s Providence School weekly to read, share, and play with students with Downs Syndrome.
Appreciating that CAI provided what people look for in a home, “safety, security and love” in a school environment, she also encouraged students that, “It is now our duty to model these ideals. I believe the challenge before us as we go forward into the next stage of our lives is to make wherever we go to feel like a home to those around us through the love and light of Christ.”
Even with the social-distanced approach to graduation (students sat in alternating rows, as did parents, and the ceremony was simulcast to families, reaching some grandparents in other countries), traditions continued, including the Rose Ceremony. In this tribute to parents, students take a rose to their parents as a sign of love and appreciation for their parents’ support throughout their CAI years.
Traditionally, CAI students present a unique and timely “gift” to counselor Kevin Wilson as they come across the stage for their diploma. Keeping with this tradition, this year students presented a roll of toilet tissue as a humorous memory of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.