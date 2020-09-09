NEW ALBANY — High school students at Christian Academy of Indiana are learning remotely for more than a week due to COVID-19 cases.
The New Albany private school has reported multiple cases of COVID-19 at its high school, according to Christian Academy spokesperson Bill Jerome.
Although elementary and middle school students will continue learning on the school campus, high school students are completing remote learning starting Wednesday, Sept. 9 and will return to campus Sept. 21.
The school consulted with the Clark County Health Department, which did not mandate the switch to remote learning, according to Jerome.
"While they did not mandate action beyond quarantine of those contact-traced through our established procedures, we chose to take additional precautions," he said.
All CAI high school students are continuing classes on schedule through synchronous learning, Jerome said. The school began classes July 21.
Jerome said the school is not providing any further information regarding the situation or the students involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.