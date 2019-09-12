NEW ALBANY – In the dark, sounds of rain filled the auditorium at Christian Academy of Indiana as actors prepared to take the stage.
Once the lights came up, the actors flurried about, showing the life Anne Frank lived during the Holocaust, starting with the beginning of her life in hiding, living in complete silence during the day for fear she and her family would be found and persecuted.
The school is kicking off its production of "The Diary of Anne Frank" this week, with nightly performances Sept. 12-14 at 7 p.m.
Junior Andrew Roy plays Peter van Pels, Anne's boyfriend, in the production.
"I've been in theater since the fourth grade and this is the first show that I've been a part of that doesn't have a happy ending," Roy said.
Director Jason Branim said he allowed last year's audience to vote on this year's show out of four that he selected. He added "The Diary of Anne Frank" to the list, hoping it would be the one selected. It was picked, with 80% of the vote.
"I wanted to challenge the students beyond just the comedies that we typically do," he said. "There is no happy ending. It's a good reminder of what happens when good people do nothing."
Students not only learned their lines and blocking, but also had to study their characters, since they are based on real historical figures.
Ashlynn Barrett, who plays Anne Frank, said a recent mission trip helped her feel closer to her character.
"[We] visited the actual home where Anne Frank wrote her diary," Barrett said. "I was drawn to the home and spent so much time there, taking in as much as I could, not knowing that later, I would actually have this part."
As part of her character study, Barrett read Anne's published diary.
"It's a hard role and I'm a method actor. I dive into the character. It's taken a bit of a toll," Barrett said.
Branim said this production has opened up an opportunity to teach the student actors how to turn it all off at the end of the day by utilizing music or movement. Barrett said she dances to music to "shake off" her character after rehearsals.
Students said this play has helped remind them the horrors of the Holocaust.
"It seems like a Stephen King novel when people are persecuted for how they look or how they live or their heritage, but that's what happened," Roy said, wearing the tell-tale gold Star of David on his lapel prior to rehearsal. "I think this is supposed to create an unsettling feeling, because this really happened and it's up to us to make sure this never happens again."
Branim hopes this production teaches students an important life lesson.
"Having students ... learning what's right and what's wrong and sometimes doing what is right may cost you in life and learning that is very important," Branim said. "They may have to stand up for what is right or stand up for someone that is being taken advantage of."
Tickets for the show can be bought online at cai.booktix.com or in person. Advance tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $8 for students. All shows are at the school's campus, located at 1000 Academy Drive, in New Albany.
