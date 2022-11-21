The holiday season is upon us. Here is a look at what we know is ahead in the area. If you know of additional happenings, email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
NOV. 25
Christmas in the Country
The 42nd annual Christmas in the Country will be Nov. 25 and 26 at the Floyds Knobs Community Club, 4032 Weber Ln., Floyds Knobs. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Schimpff’s Confectionery making ribbon candy
Friday, Nov. 25, watch Warren and Jill Schimpff and staff make ribbon candy for the holiday season, using the same copper kettle and roll molds that founder Gustav Schimpff used in 1891.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Schimpff’s Confectionery & Candy Museum, 347 Spring St., Jeffersonville. The event is free. More information, call 812-283-8367 (www.schimpffs.com)
Light Up Charlestown
The holiday season in Charlestown kicks off with Light Up Charlestown on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. in Greenway Park. Gather for sounds of holiday music and the flipping of the light switch by Beckham Goodale at 6:30 p.m. From that moment forward, the City of Charlestown will glow with lights at Greenway Park, the City Square and the Family Activities Park.
Visitors flock to not only gaze at the thousands of bright lights, but to ride on the Charlestown Express Train, shop at the Winter Holiday Market, play mini-golf, and sing along to the light show on the square.
The three parks offer a distinct charm and spirit at each location.
GREENWAY PARK: The city’s central park, will glow with Hallmark-card-worthy lights, including from a 55-foot tree. Visitors can enjoy a stroll through the paved park, which includes a pair of covered walking bridges. The Greenway Park concession stand will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 25 through Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Special guests, live reindeer, will visit Greenway Park on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
FAMILY ACTIVITY PARK: Located at 1000 Park Street, the Winter Holiday Market returns after a smashing success in 2021, featuring vendors selling holiday décor, gift items, handmade crafts and more. The Family Activities Park will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Nov. 25 through Dec. 17. (Market will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays)
Rides on The Charlestown Express take off from the park, giving a unique tour of the Charlestown lights. Plus, the park offers an opportunity to play mini-golf in a festive environment. Train rides and mini-golf are $5 per person, ages 2 and older. Tickets are sold on site at the admission window. In addition to Thursdays through Saturdays, train rides will be offered on Dec. 19-21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Santa visits are free on Nov. 25, Nov. 26, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 16, and Dec. 17. A new visitor, The Grinch, sits in Santa’s chair on Dec. 1, Dec. 3, Dec. 8, Dec. 10, and Dec. 15. Kids’ activities hosted by the Charlestown Parks Dept. will be in the party rooms. The concession stand will be open, selling snacks, including your seasonal favorite hot chocolate.
CITY SQUARE: Located at Main and Main Cross Streets, the animated light show takes place nightly from Nov. 25 until Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tune in to 87.9 FM to hear the music synced to the light show.
A host of sponsors help make Charlestown sparkle during the holidays, including North Pole Sponsor Jacobi, Toombs and Lanz. For more information: https://www.Facebook.com/Charlestowns-Christmas-City or call 812-256-3422.
NOV. 26
Corydon Christmas Extravaganza
Corydon Christmas Extravaganza will be Saturday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, 341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon. Admission of $5 per person, 13 and younger free. Early admission at 8 a.m. is $10.
Ice Rink at The Depot
The rink will be at The Depot at 701 Michigan Avenue in downtown Jeffersonville and will be open Nov. 26 through Jan. 29, 2023. On opening day the rink will be open noon to 4 p.m. Hours of operation: Wednesdays-Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 8 p.m. The Ice Skating Rink is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Light Up Jeffersonville
Small Business Saturday will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 26 offering great deals with the small businesses of Downtown Jeffersonville from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can get breakfast in Downtown Jeffersonville before you shop or get lunch to give you a boost for your shopping, then stay for the Holiday Parade at 6 p.m. and Light Up Jeffersonville in Warder Park at 7 p.m.
The Holiday Light Up Parade will make its way up Spring Street from Riverside Drive to 7th Street. More than 30 businesses and organizations are participating in the parade this year. After the parade, the crowd will gather back at Warder Park where Mayor Mike Moore will flip the switch for the big reveal of the park’s light display.
The North Pole party will begin at 4 p.m. in Warder Park, featuring games, music, food and treat vendors, and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Shop and dine in Downtown Jeffersonville that day and then stay for the parade and festivities.
Schimpff’s Confectionery making candy canes
Watch Warren and Jill Schimpff and staff on Saturday make candy canes for the holiday season, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Schimpff’s Confectionery & Candy Museum is at 347 Spring St., Jeffersonville. The event is free.
Light Up New Albany
The City of New Albany invites the public to Light Up New Albany, at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26 at Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St., New Albany.
Join the kickoff of the holiday season and experience the magic in downtown New Albany. Entertainment will be provided by the Derby City Drum Corp and New Albany High School Theatre Department. Crafts, cookies, face-painting and hot cocoa can also be enjoyed. After the tree lighting, stick around to meet Santa.
DEC. 2
Christmas Concert at The Floyd County Library
Enjoy a free Christmas concert featuring New Albany High School's Silken Strings ensemble and the Community Music Alliance Choir. The concert will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 from noon to 12:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. All ages are welcome to attend this concert of festive tunes and holiday favorites. No registration is required.
DEC. 3
Breakfast with Santa
Borden Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast, Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Borden Community Center. Santa will arrive at 8:30 a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Winter Bazaar
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Winter Crafts Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the church, 1752 Scheller Ln., New Albany. More than 30 vendors will be in attendance. Food will be available to purchase by Bert's Quality Provisions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Georgetown Elementary Holiday Craft Bazaar
Georgetown Elementary School, 8800 High St., Georgetown, will sponsor a Holiday Craft Bazaar, Saturday, Dec, 3, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school.
Sunnyside Master Gardeners
Join Sunnyside Master Gardeners to Make A Holiday Wreath on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, Ind. 62, Charlestown. A variety of fresh greenery, cones, berries and dried materials will be available for your use along with a bow of your choice. Bring your hand clippers and gloves.
Fee $30 with new wreath form provided. Sessions available at 9 a.m., 11 a.m, and 1 p.m.. You must register. Contact Jett Rose at 812-590-4604 or jettrose0608@gmail.com
Gingerbread House Holiday Extravaganza
Kick off the holiday season by visiting Santa and one of his reindeer during the Gingerbread House Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Fifteen hundred gingerbread house kits, assembled by the library’s merry elves, will be available as gifts for guests. Pick up a free gingerbread house kit and create your own edible masterpiece. Limit one kit per child. Guests can also enjoy delightful crafts, games, and sweet treats.
Entertainment will include a Celtic Christmas Concert featuring the group na Skylark. This trio shares the rich beauty of ancient traditional Celtic music through voice, Irish harp, Irish uilleann pipes, fiddle, flutes, and a little Appalachian Mountain dulcimer.
To support the Library’s Community Corner food pantry, guests are encouraged to bring a canned good or shelf-stable food, such as peanut butter, pasta, cereal, or granola. All participants who donate an item during the event will be entered in a raffle to win a snow cone machine.
All ages are welcome to this free event, which is sponsored by The Friends of the Library and RE/MAX Pat Harrison.
Christmas Cookie Stroll
Christmas Cookie Stroll, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Jeffersonville. You can explore Downtown Jeffersonville’s shops and restaurants as you collect a delicious cookie from participating businesses. Tickets are $12 per person plus a canned good that will be donated to the Center for Lay Ministries. A $1.50 for credit card processing fees will be charged.
There are only 350 tickets available for this event. On the day of the event bring your ticket and your canned good to registration at Jeffersonville Main Street’s office at 401 Pearl Street to receive your event map and bag. Registration closes at 2 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased at Schimpff’s Confectionery, 347 Spring St., Jeffersonville or online at www.JeffMainStreet.org
Celebrate at Padgett Museum
Celebrate the holiday season at the Padgett Museum, 509 West Market St., New Albany, Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This will be the last day highlighting the temporary exhibit, New Albany’s White House Department Store. This will also be the last Saturday the museum is open for the holiday season. Admission is free.
DEC. 4
Christmas Open House and Tea
1814 Scribner House Christmas Open House and Tea, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Scribner House, State & Market in New Albany. Parlor music, homemade goods, gift shop open sponsored by Piankeshaw Chapter NSDAR. No charge but donations for the house accepted.
Light Up Borden
Friends of Borden Community Park will host Light Up Borden on Sunday, Dec. 4, in Borden Community Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a special guest who will arrive around 5:30 p.m. for the children to see.
New trees and snowflakes will be on the newly installed light poles on the front side of the park and Friends of Borden Park are partnering with Borden Elementary and Borden Jr/Sr High art departments highlighting artwork from students. Several pieces of art will be auctioned by Sam Hurst and concessions will be open. Stroll the pathway of the park and check out the artwork that will decorate the trees. Proceeds from auction and donations to support artwork will be donated to the Art Departments of the schools. The park is at 100 E. Main St., Borden.
DEC. 8
Holiday event in Charlestown for those with disabilities
Outward Bound Support Services, in partnership with the City of Charlestown, is hosting Light Up The Night, a free holiday-themed event open to children and adults with special needs and their families and caregivers.
Held on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arts & Enrichment Center, there will be opportunities for Charlestown Express Train rides to see the lights at the Family Activities Park and to visit Santa from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. At the A&E Center, there will be a spaghetti dinner sponsored by Matthew 14 Ministries plus live music from Outbreak, music therapy with Sweet Behavior and line dancing with Missy Sears.
If planning to attend, RSVP by emailing Outward Bound at jenndavid.obss@gmail.com. The Arts & Enrichment Center is at 999 Water St., Charlestown.
DEC. 10
Sellersburg Crafts Market
Sellersburg Crafts Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at Life Center of Kingdom Life Church, 11515 US 31, Sellersburg.
Sellersburg Holiday Parade
The Town of Sellersburg will kick off its holiday season Dec. 10 beginning at 1 p.m. Santa will make a special stop in Sellersburg for a Santa Parade.
Santa asks to have your children make a sign to hold up as he passes, telling him what they would like for Christmas. While Santa can’t promise he’ll bring them all the gifts on their list, he promises to do his best. Some of Santa’s helpers will be along to toss out some candy treats as well.
The Santa Parade will start at 1 p.m. in the Lakeside/Silver Glades neighborhood then make its way all through town ending at Greenwood Road at about 3:30 p.m.
DEC. 17
Southern Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 US 31, Sellersburg.
Kids Christmas Party
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a Kids Christmas party, Saturday, Dec. 17 at the post home. Doors open at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Develop New Albany Holiday Ornament available
Develop New Albany, the City’s non-profit, Main Street organization, has announced the availability of the new solid pewter holiday ornament featuring the historic New Albany High School building. The building is the 16th in an annual series of landmark buildings in New Albany to be featured.
The 2022 ornament can be found throughout the season at the following downtown and uptown establishments: Mariposa; Regalo; Antique Attic; House of K; Dress & Dwell; Schmitt Furniture; Strandz & Threadz, and the Wednesday Holiday Market and Saturday’s Farmers Market, both at 202 East Market Street.
Ornaments available but in limited supply include: Sapinsky Block/Schmitt Furniture; Scribner House; Elsby Building; Culbertson Mansion; Grand Theater; Calumet Club; Division Street School; New Albany Carnegie Library; State Bank of Indiana and Direct Oil Service Building (Coffee Crossing).
The limited-supply ornaments are only available at the Wednesday Holiday Market, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the Saturday Farmers Market, from 10 a.m. to noon. Both are at 202 East Market Street — City Square. There are also a limited supply of ornaments at Schmitt Furniture.
Online sales are available at www.developnewalbany.org. Orders can be shipped for an additional fee.
Cost of each ornament is $20. Proceeds will benefit downtown revitalization activities of Develop New Albany.
Ornaments that are sold out include Kaiser Tobacco Building; YMCA – Floyd County branch; River City Winery/Baer Building and Town Clock Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.