SOUTHERN INDIANA — It's that time of year again where the bustle of the holiday season — whether from the stress or the emotional rush — is winding down.
After weeks of shopping and decorating, the resulting scene in many households consists of bags filled with crumpled wrapping paper and stacks of gifts. And, of course, the Christmas tree.
Rather than leaving them to languish in the house or on the curbside, residents of Southern Indiana can choose from a variety of options for disposing of trees in creative and eco-friendly ways.
While those in Clark County have no designated recycling drop-off points, residents of Floyd County have four from which to choose — Sam Peden Community Park, Letty Walter Park, Garry E. Cavan Park and in Galena off of U.S. 150. Each location will be open until Jan. 19, with the Galena location only open on Wednesdays.
“We’d rather have them bring them to us instead of just leaving them out on the curb," Floyd County Solid Waste operations manager Mary Lou Byerley said.
According to Byerley, the trees will make their way from the drop-off points to Earth First of Kentuckiana in Greenville, where they'll be mulched. She added that trees will start piling up this week, as many homes take down their decorations immediately following Christmas. Though she's never taken a full tally of trees, the most active sites are expected to be Sam Peden Community Park and Garry E. Cavan Park.
Among the first people to utilize the service was Jason Kreutzer. On Thursday afternoon, Kreutzer unloaded from the back of his pickup truck the fourth tree to be dropped off at Sam Peden Community Park this season.
Decorating natural trees has become a tradition in the Kreutzer household.
"We go out to Huber's every year and cut a tree down with the kids," he said. "They enjoy it. It's something we've been doing for about five years, and we'll continue to do it."
In terms of sales, Tim O'Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA) said the Kreutzers are far from alone.
Polls conducted by Nielsen/Harris Poll on behalf of the NCTA showed that nearly 33 million real Christmas trees were purchased in 2018.
“There’s a strong demand for real trees," O'Connor said. "People want the experience of getting a tree. It’s a preferred thing for most families. Many people are realizing a real tree is better for the environment. At the end of the season, it’s biodegradable, whereas a fake tree made in China will sit in a landfill for the rest of its life.”
With that biodegradability comes numerous choices for how to utilize real trees in their second lives. Many communities, including O'Connor's and Floyd County, choose to mulch recycled trees.
"Often, the mulch is made available to the public," O'Connor said. "Where I live, it’s also used by the parks district. Over time, it serves two purposes. It keeps the weeds down and creates a good environment for planting, but it’s also biodegrading into the soil.”
Other avenues for recycling aren't as straightforward.
Trees can be submerged in ponds to create habitats for fish. Once underwater, fish can use the branches for shelter and to lay eggs. Areas of the country with dunes will sometimes anchor trees in the sands to serve as a windbreak and allow grass to establish. Zoos have even been known to collect trees for animal exhibits.
But for those looking for options in the comfort of their own property, O'Connor also put forward a few ideas.
“Anybody at home can put them in their compost," he said of real trees. "Some people will burn trees, if ordinances allow for that. While it’s still green, you can use the branches to create some sort of outdoor decor.”
WHERE TO RECYCLE CHRISTMAS TREES
• Sam Peden Community Park — 3035 Grant Line Road, New Albany
• Letty Walter Park — 5345 St. Mary's Road, Floyds Knobs
• Garry E. Cavan Park — 6845 Corydon Ridge Road, Edwardsville
• Galena — 6954 U.S. 150 (Wednesdays only)
