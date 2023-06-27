Indiana State Police Master Trooper Christopher Tucker has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.
An official promotion ceremony in Indianapolis recognized Sgt. Tucker, who serves in the Sellersburg District, and others recently promoted by State Supt. Douglas Carter.
Sgt. Tucker is a 2003 graduate of North Harrison High School and a 2007 graduate of the University of Louisville with a degree in Justice Administration. Tucker graduated from the 68th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in December 2007 and was assigned to the Sellersburg Post, where he patrolled Clark and Floyd counties before being assigned to patrol Harrison County. Christopher Tucker was named Trooper of the District in 2013.
In 2018 Trooper Tucker was promoted to detective, where he has investigated many high-profile cases over the past five years. In his new role, Sgt. Tucker will serve as the Sellersburg District Investigative Squad Leader, where he will continue to assist in investigations while also supervising Sellersburg district detectives in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, and Washington Counties.
Sgt. Tucker and his family reside in Harrison County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.