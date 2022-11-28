SOUTHERN INDIANA — Churches in Southern Indiana are helping families with Christmas presents for the holiday.
Eastside Christian Church is helping children and family members of people who are incarcerated celebrate Christmas this year.
"Stocking Extravaganza" is a Christmas party the church will have Dec. 9. During the party, family members will receive a stocking with gifts including gift cards, stuffed animals, crafting items and more. The party will have Santa, games and more Christmas fun for the families.
“We feel like it is really important to help the kids who need a little extra love,” said Amy Hasselbring, Eastside Christian Church’s outreach pastor. “Our goal is to love them and share the love of Jesus with them.”
There will be 200 stockings for the children and their caregivers because the church wants to help the whole family have a gift for Christmas.
“A lot of times, the caregivers don’t get anything in return for taking on the kids and families who are struggling with incarceration or even addiction,” Hasselbring said.
Sojourn Church in New Albany will have its "Affordable Christmas" on Dec. 17. The event helps 18 families buy their gifts for the holiday by having them donated to the church and the families buy them at 10% of the normal price.
“This allows parents to give gifts to their children for Christmas while maintaining dignity as providers for their family,” said Johanna Heath, a volunteer and member of Sojourn New Albany. “We’ve partnered with schools and they have identified these kids and families that just need a little extra help during the holiday season.”
Some gifts that the families are asking for are Barbie Dolls, bikes, fidget toys and more. The price range of the gifts are $2 to $100.
To donate to "Affordable Christmas," send a direct donation to the church by going to sojournnewalbany.com and make the donation out specifically to "Affordable Christmas." They also have an Amazon wishlist that the families have created and all purchases will be sent to the church.
“Anything that you can donate would be amazing,” Heath said. “Those things on the wishlist are what the kids are wanting.”
