LOUISVILLE – Churchill Downs released a statement Wednesday afternoon after four horses have died since opening night of Kentucky Derby Week.
Two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. – Parents Pride and Chasing Artie – died suddenly of causes yet to be identified, according to Churchill Downs.
Wild on Ice, a Derby-qualifier, was euthanized after being injured during training last Thursday. Take Charge Briana was also euthanized following a Tuesday race.
Churchill Downs stated that transparency is “an important component of our commitment to safety and accountability in horse racing.”
“While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable,” says the statement from the racetrack. “We take this very seriously and acknowledge that these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed. We feel a tremendous responsibility to our fans, the participants in our sport and the entire industry to be a leader in safety and continue to make significant investments to eliminate risk to our athletes.”
Each of the deceased horses was taken to the University of Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostics Lab for necropsies, according to Churchill Downs.
“We continue to press for answers and are working with regulators to conduct swift and thorough investigations,” the statement says.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, credited Churchill Downs for its work on federal anti-doping legislation, but added that “wellness issues remain an ongoing concern.”
“Multiple horse deaths at Churchill Downs in the week preceding the running of the Kentucky Derby should be distressing to anyone interested in the well-being of horses and the reputation of the horse-racing industry,” Pacelle said. “The dead horses were juveniles, and they should not be dying at this clip. We remain especially concerned about breeding practices that value speed over bodily integrity and about track surfaces that may be putting the animals and the jockeys at risk of life and limb.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.