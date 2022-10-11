NEW ALBANY — Cimtech announced Tuesday that an expansion of 15,000 square feet was starting construction the same day.
Cimtech provides precision machine parts, fabricated parts, assembly, design and engineering support to other manufacturers throughout the country.
With this expansion, Cimtech will be able to do all of the fabrication in New Albany, instead of having it separated in two locations. Building for the expansion started after the announcement and will take around six months to complete.
Cimtech’s Louisville location does all of the large fabrication, but this expansion will put it under one roof. The expansion will also bring new jobs to the New Albany area.
“It will bring more jobs and more capabilities to produce more,” said Jerod Young, COO of Cimtech. “It’s been going on for about four years we’ve been wanting to do this, it’s been a long process.”
The expansion will allow the company to be more efficient in its production and will prevent the separation of the team.
The company celebrated the announcement with its employees, community members and One Southern Indiana.
“This is a celebration our Cimtech team, and each and every one of you all that are a partner and supporter of our Cimtech team,” said Jesika Young, CEO of Cimtech, “We have sure come a long way since 1975 and certainly over the last four years.”
Jerod and Jesika took the time to recognize the long-standing members of the company to show their appreciation for them giving their time and effort to the company.
“Team, we’re nothing if not resilient,” Jerod said. “We are going to battle along with you, and we’re going to keep on battling away.”
