NEW ALBANY – Saturday morning and afternoon in New Albany, Cimtech Inc. held its annual block party and a special ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its expansion and the launch of its new laser.
The family-owned and team-operated company was established in 1975 and has been in its current location since 1992. Cimtech is primarily known for its production of precision machined parts and fabrication used in various manufacturing sectors. Its main services include precision machining, fabrication, welding, engineering, tube and rod bending, and assembling for their partners. Some of their partners include businesses in the automotive, the HVAC, and the food and beverage industries, to name a few.
The block party featured games, a catered meal, desserts and wine, and a bouncy house for children. Jerod and Jesika Young, team members and co-owners, are proud of the craftsmanship and services their team provides.
“Our whole theme has been one team and one dream. We’ve now merged the three teams: Action Material Handling, Axis Machine and Tool, and Cimtech Inc. We used to have a location in Louisville, but we’ve since been able to close that because of our expansion. We are pleased to say Phase One is now complete,” Jesika said.
The new expansion officially opened on June 19. They also own the adjoining lot and have plans to expand to phase two sometime in the near future.
Ellis Taylor of Taylor’s Cajun Meat Company, who catered for the event, said, “I really like the teamwork ideals put in place by the Youngs. We have the same attitude within our company.”
Other team members who contributed to the ceremony included: Todd Magner and Mitch Koetter of Koetter Construction, Jason Adler of German American Bank, some city officials, and chambers including Dean Schlader from Greater Louisville Inc. and Matt Zicher from One Southern Indiana.
Koetter said, “It’s been a pleasure working with Jerod and Jesika. We put this original building here in 1992.”
Magner, the president of Koetter Construction said, “Seeing the satisfaction of our customers is why we are in business. We take pride in our customer service.”
Jesika began the ceremony and invited guest speakers to the podium. One of them was Adler, who said, “Communities thrive when we are able to support businesses and families,” he continued.
As soon as the speakers finished their remarks, all the Cimtech team members gathered together in the bay and then the ribbon cutting portion of the event began. The large pair of scissors the Youngs used to cut the ribbon were made with the new laser; they were also created by the team. The first ribbon they cut was in honor of all the team members both past and current, and the second ribbon they cut was for everyone present.
After the ribbon cutting, everyone was given a tour of the facility. Fascinated participants had an opportunity to walk around and look at some of the machinery. There was also a raffle; Jerod and Jesika took the podium to announce the winners.
Wendy Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, had the following to say about the event: “1si is thrilled about the growth that Cimtech, Inc. has brought to our robust manufacturing sector. When businesses are able to grow, not only does it bring excitement to the region, but also allows for retention and economic growth, such as new jobs and investment.”
Cimtech has come a long way since its founding in 1975, and all the new developments are sure to please their current customers, as well as attract new ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.