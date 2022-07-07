State Rep. Zach Payne (R-Charlestown), left, posthumously presented the Circle of Corydon award to Daniel Waddell for his service to his country and local community.
Daniel Waddell’s son, Josh, (right), accepted the award on behalf of his late father on July 5 during an award presentation at the New Albany National Cemetery. Daniel Waddell, a Jeffersonville native who served in the United States Air Force for six years, was scoutmaster for Troop 4149 in Jeffersonville and dedicated to improving Tunnel Mill Scout Reservation in Charlestown.
“A shining example of citizenship, Daniel spent his life serving those around him,” Payne said. “In his role as scoutmaster he mentored young men, and by doing so, helped shape a community. I hope others follow his tremendous example of what it means to be a leader.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb established the Circle of Corydon award in 2017 to honor Hoosiers who have made remarkable contributions to the betterment of Indiana and its people, demonstrating through life and service qualities exemplified by the state’s greatest citizens.
State Rep. Zach Payne (R-Charlestown) represents House District 66, which includes all of Scott County, most of Jefferson County and northeastern Clark County.
