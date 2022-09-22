NEW ALBANY — Construction is expected to resume Friday on the new Charlestown Road firehouse after portions of the structure collapsed this week.
The city released a statement Thursday afternoon about the incident.
After the accident occurred, the City of New Albany issued a stop work order until a work-site inspection could be completed to fully examine any potential damage caused by the accident and ensure that the site was safe to continue working.
After a “thorough, third-party engineering inspection” confirmed that the site was safe to continue working, the City of New Albany released the Stop Work Order, according to the statement. Work is expected to continue on construction of the new firehouse Friday afternoon, weather permitting.
“We are thankful that no one was injured at the construction site,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said in the news release. “We are pleased that both the on-site and third-party inspectors agree that work can continue on this wonderful addition to fire protection for the neighborhood and the City of New Albany.”
