JEFFERSONVILLE — Members of the Jeffersonville City Council unanimously voted to extend the term of the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Association for five more years Monday.
The move came after the council previously chose to table the vote at its Oct. 21 meeting in an 8-1 vote, with the lone dissention coming from council member Dustin White. By pushing it to a later date, the council was allowing the JUEA to update its bylaws — including those related to transparency — and to prepare a presentation that gave an overview of the organization's purpose.
The JUEA's fifth cycle will now begin Jan. 1, 2020, and extend to Dec. 31, 2024, giving the organization the ability to oversee current investments in the Urban Enterprise Zone for a longer period of time.
"I'm excited to see another five years so that the board can do some transition planning for the completion of these investments," JUEA Executive Director Nathan Pruitt said. "Eventually, things like this end. This just gives us time to smoothly land the plane, rather than let it just fall off the runway."
The JUEA board finalized its bylaw changes just last week. At Monday's meeting, Pruitt — who was unexpectedly let go as Jeffersonville's planning director earlier this month — led the room through a slideshow that highlighted the benefits the entity has brought to the city in the years since its establishment. Tweaks meant to promote better transparency were also discussed.
"There was less communication than what the council probably would've wanted between the board and the council," Pruitt said. "What we did was formalize what that communication process would be. Now, someone for the board is required to present to council annually, but also makes our documents and data available. That was the intent."
When Indiana state lawmakers established the UEZ program, they decided upon having the managing organization be a 501c(3) private nonprofit. Though the council appoints board members, the JUEA itself is separate from council matters, with its purpose being to promote investment in the UEZ, which encompasses a large portion of Jeffersonville's downtown area.
Along with giving grants for building facade improvements and supporting public events, the organization also promotes growth in economically-blighted areas by offering tax credits for prospective business owners — those who put money into property they own, build something new, or reformat an existing building within the zone.
When investors decide to do this, it comes with a tax assessment by the county.
"A lot of times, that assessment will go way up [after investment]," Pruitt said. "The post-investment assessment value versus the pre-investment assessment value, there's a gap there, and they get stuck with a huge tax bill. It's kind of a disincentive to increase the value of the property."
What the JUEA then does is allow qualifying investors to pay a reduced level of those taxes, and keep the remaining funds to reinvest into their business or the UEZ as a whole. A portion also goes to the JUEA to support its efforts.
"Our mission is to pump that back into the community in that zone," Pruitt said. "It's a multiplier effect. We take funds that could potentially go into tiny little pieces somewhere else and magnify and multiply it within the zone itself."
Council member Scottie Maples said he appreciated the JUEA's willingness to be transparent, and looks forward to what Jeffersonville can accomplish by reaffirming relationships like the one between the JUEA and the city.
"You look at Jeffersonville now and what the downtown looks like, the general consensus is very optimistic to me," Maples said. "With the progression that Jeffersonville has made in the short-term, imagine where it's going to be."
