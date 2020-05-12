NEW ALBANY — With many businesses and restaurants reopening to in-person service in Indiana, a local partnership is seeking to aid New Albany establishments with the supplies they need to ensure safety for workers and customers.
The City of New Albany, Develop New Albany and New Albany City Councilman Jason Applegate announced Tuesday that preparations are being made to provide reopening kits for businesses. They will include hand sanitizer produced and bottled locally by Huber's Winery and Sazerac Distilling and custom floor tape to help mark appropriate social distancing spaces.
DNA is also working with local businesses to help determine their needs for personal protective equipment.
The partnership was discussed Tuesday during the New Albany Redevelopment Commission meeting then later detailed in a news release issued by the city.
Applegate, who is a member of the redevelopment commission and the council representative on the DNA board, said the effort came about after discussions with local merchants about their needs for reopening.
With new processes and regulations to ensure safety, Applegate stressed that those guidelines will further financially impact business owners who are already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the kits will help keep people safe while allowing vendors to get their businesses back open.
"If we can be on the front end of that, it's going to go a long way," he said.
New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten credited Applegate for taking the lead on the effort, and said beyond helping the businesses meet safety guidelines, the kits and precautions should also improve consumer confidence from a health perspective.
"We want people to have confidence everywhere they go in New Albany, and we're going to do everything we can to help local businesses and small businesses provide that comfort that you're going to be as safe as you can be," he said.
In the news release, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan emphasized the need to remain vigilant.
"We are cautiously moving forward," Gahan said. “Let’s not forget what we have learned: In public, stay 6 feet apart, wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you are sick or if you have symptoms. We can reopen safely if we try.”
To request a kit, go to the website form.jotform.com/201264233167044.
